Google Assistant is losing Chrissy Teigen's husband's voice
Friday, 6 March 2020 () Chrissy Teigen is an absolute delight. She is wildly popular, not only from her modeling, but from her wonderful social media accounts too. Apparently, her husband is rather famous as well. Teigen's spouse, named John Legend, is a notable singer and pianist. Likely thanks to his marriage to Chrissy Teigen, Legend scored a pretty cool partnership with Google, lending his voice to Google Assistant. In other words, when summoning Google Assistant, you can be greeted by Chrissy Teigen's husband's voice. Sadly, this is coming to an end, as the search giant announces the partnership concludes later this month. ALSO READ: Google Translate gets quintet… [Continue Reading]
If you’ve gotten used to ordering around John Legend (or his voice, at least) as your Google Assistant, be prepared for a loss: Google has announced that it... The Verge Also reported by •9to5Google •9to5Toys •IndiaTimes
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Yvonne Oots RT @BetaNews: Google Assistant is losing Chrissy Teigen's husband's voice https://t.co/oE0TwWQUTo https://t.co/TdEQjoYFcv 16 minutes ago
Kimberly BetaNews | Google Assistant is losing Chrissy Teigen's husband's voice https://t.co/CIVEmqRfCg 1 hour ago