Meet 5 startups backed by the likes of Andreessen Horowitz and Mark Cuban that are using automation to help consumers chip away at debt and start saving Friday, 6 March 2020 ( 1 week ago )

· Rising credit card debt and student loans are a daily concern for many consumers and with outstanding debt, it can be hard for consumers to save.

· A wave of startups have cropped up offering their users automated ways to pay down debt and start saving.

· From rounding up transactions to the nearest dollar to putting away... · Rising credit card debt and student loans are a daily concern for many consumers and with outstanding debt, it can be hard for consumers to save.· A wave of startups have cropped up offering their users automated ways to pay down debt and start saving.· From rounding up transactions to the nearest dollar to putting away 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this