Meet 5 startups backed by the likes of Andreessen Horowitz and Mark Cuban that are using automation to help consumers chip away at debt and start saving
Friday, 6 March 2020 () · Rising credit card debt and student loans are a daily concern for many consumers and with outstanding debt, it can be hard for consumers to save.
· A wave of startups have cropped up offering their users automated ways to pay down debt and start saving.
· From rounding up transactions to the nearest dollar to putting away...