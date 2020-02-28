Here’s everywhere YouTube TV still supports Fox Sports Regional Networks

Global  

On March 5, a new deal between YouTube TV and Sinclair Broadcasting saw a shakeup with Fox Sports channels. That saw the demise of YES Network, Fox Sports Prime Ticket, and Fox Sports West on the service. However, Fox Sports Regional Networks are still available on YouTube TV in some areas!

