DuckDuckGo protects your online privacy with new open source Tracker Radar service

betanews Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
Google competitor DuckDuckGo is already well-known as a search engine that goes further than others to protect user privacy. Now the company has open sourced Tracker Radar, its data set that details thousands of domains that track you as you use the internet. DuckDuckGo Tracker Radar is something that the company already uses itself to power the tracker protection in the DuckDuckGo Privacy Browser mobile apps and DuckDuckGo Privacy Essentials desktop browser extensions. Now it is being made publicly available, and developers are invited to contribute to the ever-growing list of trackers to further protect user privacy. See also: Facebook… [Continue Reading]
DuckDuckGo shares a list of thousands of web trackers that gather your data

Over the past couple of years, the privacy-focused browser DuckDuckGo has been compiling a data set of web trackers. The company calls it Tracker Radar. Today,...
DuckDuckGo wants devs to use its list of web trackers to protect your privacy online

Privacy-focused search engine DuckDuckGo has released a new service, called the Tracker Radar, to block unwanted trackers that collect your browsing data.
