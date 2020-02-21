DuckDuckGo protects your online privacy with new open source Tracker Radar service

Friday, 6 March 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Google competitor DuckDuckGo is already well-known as a search engine that goes further than others to protect user privacy. Now the company has open sourced Tracker Radar, its data set that details thousands of domains that track you as you use the internet. DuckDuckGo Tracker Radar is something that the company already uses itself to power the tracker protection in the DuckDuckGo Privacy Browser mobile apps and DuckDuckGo Privacy Essentials desktop browser extensions. Now it is being made publicly available, and developers are invited to contribute to the ever-growing list of trackers to further protect user privacy. See also: Facebook… [Continue Reading] 👓 View full article

