Apple is reportedly rejecting all coronavirus-related apps unless they come from health organizations in an attempt to prevent the spread of misinformation (AAPL)

NTIRENGANYA Emmanuel RT @businessinsider: Apple is reportedly rejecting all coronavirus-related apps unless they come from health organizations in an attempt to… 18 minutes ago TWEET THIEF RT @BusInsiderSSA: Apple is reportedly rejecting all coronavirus-related apps unless they come from health organizations in an attempt to p… 21 minutes ago Business Insider SSA Apple is reportedly rejecting all coronavirus-related apps unless they come from health organizations in an attempt… https://t.co/AHqvPQOhPN 28 minutes ago Márcio M. Silva Apple is reportedly rejecting all coronavirus-related apps unless they come from health organizations in an attempt… https://t.co/HQb4LD142D 42 minutes ago HP Targeting, Inc. Apple is reportedly rejecting all coronavirus-related apps unless they come from health organizations in an attempt… https://t.co/1oHr1Twgd5 42 minutes ago Márcio M. Silva Apple is reportedly rejecting all coronavirus-related apps unless they come from health organizations in an attempt… https://t.co/Bx4MDVljGj 42 minutes ago Principal-IT Apple is reportedly rejecting all coronavirus-related apps unless they come from health organizations in an attempt… https://t.co/htTg6uCZxK 42 minutes ago Winson Tang Apple is reportedly rejecting all coronavirus-related apps unless they come from health organizations in an attempt… https://t.co/3MF1wbdeub 42 minutes ago