Apple is reportedly rejecting all coronavirus-related apps unless they come from health organizations in an attempt to prevent the spread of misinformation (AAPL)

Business Insider Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
Apple is reportedly rejecting all coronavirus-related apps unless they come from health organizations in an attempt to prevent the spread of misinformation (AAPL)· Apple is rejecting all coronavirus-related apps except those from official health organizations and governments, CNBC reported on Thursday.
· Apple is one of several tech companies seeking to combat misinformation on their platforms as the outbreak continues to spread. 
· App Store reviewers told developers that apps...
News video: Facebook Offers WHO Free Ad Space to Combat Coronavirus Misinformation

Facebook Offers WHO Free Ad Space to Combat Coronavirus Misinformation 00:19

 Facebook is offering free ads to the World Health Organization in an effort to control the spread of misinformation about the coronavirus. Users who search for posts about the virus will see a notification directing them to the World Health Organization website for more information.

Recent related videos from verified sources

School closes after headteacher claimed a parent caught the coronavirus [Video]School closes after headteacher claimed a parent caught the coronavirus

A primary school was closed today for a deep clean after a parent of a pupil tested positive for the deadly COVID-19 virus.The news came as health officials confirmed that there had been two new..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:41Published

Health Headlines - 2-26-20 [Video]Health Headlines - 2-26-20

In today's health headlines we talk about how President Trump is having VP Pence lead the effort on efforts to keep Coronavirus out of the United States. Apple Watch could study stroke risk in a new..

Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan     Duration: 01:59Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Apple Rejecting Coronavirus Apps Not From Health or Government Organizations

Apple is rejecting apps that are related to the COVID-19 coronavirus that aren't provided by health organizations or government institutions, according to...
MacRumours.com

Apple reportedly rejecting coronavirus apps not developed by recognized institutions

In what appears to be a bid to halt the spread of misinformation, Apple is restricting distribution of apps related to COVID-19 to recognized health agencies and...
AppleInsider

