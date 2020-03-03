Save big on Nomad Apple Watch bands, iPhone cases, more from $10

Friday, 6 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Nomad has kicked off a new Outlet Sale this morning, offering notable discounts on iPhone accessories, Apple Watch bands, and more. Shipping varies by location and is reflected at checkout. Our top pick is the Apple Watch 42/44mm Traditional Strap at *$39.95*. As a comparison, you’d typically pay $60 for this strap, which was initially priced at $100. Today’s deal is $10 less than our previous mention. Nomad’s Traditional Strap outfits your Apple Watch with a sleek design sporting brown leather and black hardware. It’s a great way to add some style to your wrist for a fraction of Apple’s official options. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Hit the jump for additional top picks.



