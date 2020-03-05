Trump signs $8.3 billion emergency coronavirus aid package
Friday, 6 March 2020 () Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images
President Donald Trump signed an emergency supplemental spending bill Friday to aid the US’s response to the novel coronavirus outbreak.
The spending package will make available $8.3 billion in federal assistance to government health officials and to support research and development of a vaccine. Trump initially sought only $2 billion to fight the virus, but Congress quadrupling that amount in its version of the bill.
“We’ve signed the 8.3 billion,” Trump told reporters Friday. “I asked for two and a half and I got 8.3 and I’ll take it.”
U.S. President Donald Trump called off a visit to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta on Friday, saying he did not want to "interfere" as the agency races to stem the coronavirus that has infected more than 100,000 people globally.