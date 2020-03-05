Trump signs $8.3 billion emergency coronavirus aid package

Friday, 6 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images



President Donald Trump signed an emergency supplemental spending bill Friday to aid the US’s response to the novel



The spending package will make available $8.3 billion in federal assistance to government health officials and to support research and development of a vaccine. Trump initially sought only $2 billion to fight the virus, but Congress quadrupling that amount in its version of the bill.



“We’ve signed the 8.3 billion,” Trump told reporters Friday. “I asked for two and a half and I got 8.3 and I’ll take it.”







pic.twitter.com/QvDKY27t6h https://t.co/FenhyvcdBC



— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 6, 2020



