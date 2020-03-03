Global  

Coronavirus Mutation Made It More Powerful, But We Are Not F*cked!

Fossbytes Friday, 6 March 2020
 Coronavirus outbreak has been declared as a global health emergency by WHO. While patients and healthcare officials are battling with the virus, Chinese scientists have found a mutation in Coronavirus and there are at least two strains of the virus now. The preliminary research conducted by researchers shows that COVID-19 has one strain that’s more […]

The post Coronavirus Mutation Made It More Powerful, But We Are Not F*cked! appeared first on Fossbytes.
News video: Coronavirus: 6 people who attended party hosted by Delhi infected patient test negative | Oneindia

Coronavirus: 6 people who attended party hosted by Delhi infected patient test negative | Oneindia 03:53

 SIX PEOPLE FROM NOIDA WHO HAD BEEN PUT UNDER OBSERVATION FOR SUSPECTED CORONAVIRUS INFECTION AFTER THEY ATTENDED A BIRTHDAY PARTY HOSTED BY AN INFECTED DELHI RESIDENT, HAVE TESTED NEGATIVE FOR THE VIRUS. CHINA ON WEDNESDAY REPORTED 38 MORE DEATHS FROM THE NEW CORONAVIRUS BUT A FALL IN FRESH CASES FOR...

