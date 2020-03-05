You Can Create A Coronavirus Vaccine By Playing “Foldit” Puzzle Game Friday, 6 March 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

Foldit, a game created by University of Washington researchers to use the creativity of gamers to solve scientific problems, now lets you create a vaccine for COVID-19 by folding proteins. “Coronavirus Spike Protein Binder Design” is a new puzzle released by the developers of Foldit. It allows users to create an antiviral protein to neutralize […]



The post You Can Create A Coronavirus Vaccine By Playing "Foldit" Puzzle Game appeared first on Fossbytes.

