You Can Create A Coronavirus Vaccine By Playing “Foldit” Puzzle Game
Friday, 6 March 2020 () Foldit, a game created by University of Washington researchers to use the creativity of gamers to solve scientific problems, now lets you create a vaccine for COVID-19 by folding proteins. “Coronavirus Spike Protein Binder Design” is a new puzzle released by the developers of Foldit. It allows users to create an antiviral protein to neutralize […]
