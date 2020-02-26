Photos of San Francisco taken 10 years apart show how much the city has changed

Friday, 6 March 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

· San Francisco has visibly changed in the last decade as tech companies and workers have continuously made themselves more comfortable in the city.

· Luxury glass high-rises and tech offices have gone up, and new tech sprouting up on city streets has become so common that an office devoted to regulating emerging technologies... · San Francisco has visibly changed in the last decade as tech companies and workers have continuously made themselves more comfortable in the city.· Luxury glass high-rises and tech offices have gone up, and new tech sprouting up on city streets has become so common that an office devoted to regulating emerging technologies 👓 View full article

