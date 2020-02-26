Photos of San Francisco taken 10 years apart show how much the city has changed
Friday, 6 March 2020 () · San Francisco has visibly changed in the last decade as tech companies and workers have continuously made themselves more comfortable in the city.
· Luxury glass high-rises and tech offices have gone up, and new tech sprouting up on city streets has become so common that an office devoted to regulating emerging technologies...
Mayor London Breed and Health officials in San Francisco on Thursday morning announced the city’s first two confirmed cases of coronavirus infection that were likely caught through community transmission.