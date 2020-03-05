Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Virgin Media breach 'linked customers to porn'

Virgin Media breach 'linked customers to porn'

BBC News Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
Researchers say a breached Virgin Media database contained more details than the company suggested.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Virgin Media breach exposes data for 900,000 customers

The company found that a marketing database was left unsecured
FT.com

900,000 Virgin Media customers rocked by data hack - see if you're affected

900,000 Virgin Media customers rocked by data hack - see if you're affectedThe company said that the breach occurred after one of its marketing databases was "incorrectly configured" which allowed unauthorised access
Tamworth Herald

You Might Like


Tweets about this

cfcpac

CITIZENS for CHANGE™ 🌊 Virgin Media breach ‘linked customers to porn’ https://t.co/9mLPQ5Q1Fj 21 seconds ago

A51FR3D

Asif Virgin Media breach 'linked customers to porn': Researchers say a breached Virgin Media database contained more det… https://t.co/xiwcC8T8rp 2 minutes ago

MSalman_AbuZaid

Mohammad Virgin Media breach 'linked customers to porn' https://t.co/Yi42KjDsSg 2 minutes ago

SecurityExpert

Dave Whitelegg Virgin Media breach 'linked customers to porn' https://t.co/9sOtX8IUnT 2 minutes ago

Sortiwa

Sortiwa Virgin Media breach 'linked customers to porn' Image copyright Getty Images A… https://t.co/zmnu2SFbpf 2 minutes ago

BBCClick

BBC Click RT @joetidy: NEW: Virgin Media breach 'linked customers to porn'. The researchers who first discovered the open database say it contained m… 2 minutes ago

_OfficeLady

catty @null Virgin Media breach 'linked customers to porn' Researchers say a breached Virgin https://t.co/Vp7KYJsFna 3 minutes ago

TheDailyExport

The Daily Export Virgin Media breach 'linked customers to porn' https://t.co/VV1PEWDmsx 5 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.