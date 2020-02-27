Global  

'Crazy hours, short nights': The inside story of how a buzzy biotech upstart developed a potential coronavirus vaccine in record time (MRNA)

Business Insider Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
'Crazy hours, short nights': The inside story of how a buzzy biotech upstart developed a potential coronavirus vaccine in record time (MRNA)· The $10 billion biotech Moderna developed a potential coronavirus vaccine in record time, zooming past Big Pharma competitors.
· The company's CEO Stephane Bancel sat down with Business Insider to discuss the technology platform that drove its speed, and how the company hopes to pioneer a new way of developing...
News video: WEB EXTRA: Dr. Fauci On The Timeline For Coronavirus Vaccine

WEB EXTRA: Dr. Fauci On The Timeline For Coronavirus Vaccine 01:11

 Dr. Anthony Fauci with the National Institutes of Health told lawmakers on Capitol Hill Wednesday that they are on record pace for a coronavirus vaccine, but it is still a year to a year and a half away.

Recent related news from verified sources

Hedge fund billionaire Jim Simons is betting millions on a small biotech firm and its potential coronavirus vaccine

Hedge fund billionaire Jim Simons is betting millions on a small biotech firm and its potential coronavirus vaccine· *Hedge fund billionaire Jim Simons is backing biotech firm Codagenix and its development of a potential coronavirus vaccine, Bloomberg reported...
Business Insider

Inovio's stock continues to skyrocket as coronavirus cases grow

Inovio's stock price, fueled by the push the Montgomery County biopharmaceutical company is making to speed development of its potential coronavirus vaccine,...
bizjournals Also reported by •WorldNewsHNGN

