Mario Day 2020: Big-time Switch game/console deals, collectibles, and more

9to5Toys Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
Well, it’s now March, and that means Mario Day or Mar10 is right around the corner now. Taking place on March 10 each year (March 10 = Mar10, get it?), what started as an unofficial holiday for everyone’s favorite plumber was embraced by Nintendo starting back in 2016 and has since become a staple in the gaming calendar. And if last year is any indication, we are in for a series of promotions directly from Nintendo, including price drops on Switch games with all of the major retailers following suit. Head below for more details. more…

