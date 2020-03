Techtelegraph Grindr has been sold by its Chinese owner after the US expressed security concerns https://t.co/HcVPtqvmqy https://t.co/sVpPJcIzPr 29 seconds ago TIN-Tech Bloggers Grindr has been sold by its Chinese owner after the US expressed security concerns ((Jay Peters)/The Verge) https://t.co/mMdvzwvfgm 14 minutes ago Hayden Wolff RT @verge: Grindr has been sold by its Chinese owner after the US expressed security concerns https://t.co/64MlxPFiqk https://t.co/w8GfRCVE… 22 minutes ago Byte Funding Grindr has been sold by its Chinese owner after the US expressed security concerns https://t.co/izRbaa2KxQ https://t.co/XeQgXt2UVZ 25 minutes ago Rich Opara RT @FT: Grindr sold by Chinese owner after US national security concerns https://t.co/WhhW9GTrY8 29 minutes ago Ranzware IS Co. Grindr has been sold by its Chinese owner after the US expressed security concerns https://t.co/BNDdg3DXqR #Tech #Technews #Ranzware 30 minutes ago PlanYour.Website Grindr sold by Chinese owner after US raised national security concerns https://t.co/jglaXs9URq #TechNews 31 minutes ago curious Grindr sold by Chinese owner after US national security concerns https://t.co/lwx2EME71T 33 minutes ago