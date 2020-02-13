Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Grindr has been sold by its Chinese owner after the US expressed security concerns

Grindr has been sold by its Chinese owner after the US expressed security concerns

The Verge Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
Grindr has been sold by its Chinese owner after the US expressed security concernsPhoto by Leon Neal/Getty Images

LGBTQ dating app Grindr has been sold by its Chinese owners, reports the Financial Times and Reuters. The sale comes after a US government committee expressed national security concerns about Beijing Kunlun Tech’s ownership of the app last year. Kunlun is now selling Grindr to San Vicente Acquisition for about $608.5 million.

Kunlun originally bought Grindr in 2018, but the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) reportedly informed Kunlun that its ownership of Grindr was a national security risk, according to a March 2019 Reuters report. Kunlun did not submit its acquisition of Grindr for CFIUS review, which is perhaps why the committee made the rare request to undo an already-completed acquisition, reported Reuters....
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Chinese woman uses pole to feed golden retriever locked in neighbour's flat for six days [Video]Chinese woman uses pole to feed golden retriever locked in neighbour's flat for six days

A kind-hearted woman used a clothesline pole to feed her neighbour's golden retriever that was locked in the flat alone for six days after its owner went back to the locked-down city Wuhan during the..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:37Published

Is TikTok actually safe to use? [Video]Is TikTok actually safe to use?

Chinese social networking app TikTok has become popular among American users between the ages of 16 and 24. More than 1.5 billion people use TikTok globally. It's even popular with celebrities,..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:18Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Grindr sold by Chinese owner after US security concerns

Deal for gay dating app comes a year after regulators forced Beijing Kunlun Tech into a disposal
FT.com Also reported by •Reuters IndiaReuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.