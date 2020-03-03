Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > A Chinese tech company you've likely never heard of made a smartwatch that looks identical to the Apple Watch — and it has a big feature Apple's is missing (AAPL)

A Chinese tech company you've likely never heard of made a smartwatch that looks identical to the Apple Watch — and it has a big feature Apple's is missing (AAPL)

Business Insider Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
A Chinese tech company you've likely never heard of made a smartwatch that looks identical to the Apple Watch — and it has a big feature Apple's is missing (AAPL)· Chinese tech giant Oppo just launched a new smartwatch called the Oppo Watch, and it bears a striking resemblance to the Apple Watch.
· But the Oppo Watch does have one important feature the Apple Watch lacks: sleep tracking. 
· To track your sleep on the Apple Watch, you must download a third-party app, some of which...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Apple to Pay $500 Million Settlement Over Slowed iPhones

Apple to Pay $500 Million Settlement Over Slowed iPhones 01:06

 Apple to Pay $500 Million Settlement Over Slowed iPhones After months of negotiations, Apple has tentatively agreed to a $500 million settlement to resolve dozens of class action lawsuits against the company. If approved on April 3, all current and former owners of products in the iPhone 6 and 7...

Recent related videos from verified sources

TCL's Triple-Fold Phone + The Rise Of India's Silicon Valley | Digital Trends Live 3.6.20 [Video]TCL's Triple-Fold Phone + The Rise Of India's Silicon Valley | Digital Trends Live 3.6.20

On Digital Trends Live today: COVID-19 updates - Apple and Google Play block coronavirus apps in the app stores, TwitchCon Amsterdam canceled, live streaming funerals; Facebook blocks Trump ads..

Credit: Digital TrendsPublished

Apple, Netflix Back Out Of South By Southwest Festival [Video]Apple, Netflix Back Out Of South By Southwest Festival

Apple Inc and Netflix Inc said they were pulling out of the South by Southwest music and tech festival. According to Reuters, the announcement comes amid concerns of the coronavirus outbreak. The U.S...

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:30Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Oppo officially unveils its first smartwatch with its own ‘signature design’ that may just be a tad familiar

OPPO has made an ascendancy in recent years with its high-spec low-price smartphones, and now the company is making its break into the smartwatch market with its...
9to5Mac Also reported by •engadgetThe Verge

Save big on Nomad Apple Watch bands, iPhone cases, more from $10

Nomad has kicked off a new Outlet Sale this morning, offering notable discounts on iPhone accessories, Apple Watch bands, and more. Shipping varies by location...
9to5Toys Also reported by •Business Insider

You Might Like


Tweets about this

uktopnews

UKTOPNEWS.com A Chinese tech company you've likely never heard of made a smartwatch that looks identical to the Apple Watch — and… https://t.co/oOTcZF6Veb 10 minutes ago

VargasDixon2

Vargas Dixon A Chinese tech company you've likely never heard of made a smartwatch that looks identical to the Apple Watch — and… https://t.co/NHvpYDJEcD 28 minutes ago

hig_pearson

Hig Pearson A Chinese tech company you've likely never heard of made a smartwatch that looks identical to the Apple Watch — and… https://t.co/zy9XDKgzdB 28 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.