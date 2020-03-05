TP-Link’s new Kasa 2-camera security systems are down to Amazon lows from $160 Friday, 6 March 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Amazon is currently offering the TP-Link Kasa Spot 2-Camera Home Security System (KC300) for* $229.99 shipped*. Down from $270, today’s offer is good for a $40 discount, is the first price cut we’ve seen, and a new all-time low. As of the latest additions to TP-Link’s lineup of Kasa smart home accessories, its new security system sports two IP65 waterproof cameras. Each can record in 1080p with 130-degrees of visibility. A built-in battery means you won’t have to worry about running cables outside in order to monitor package deliveries or keep an eye on your yard. Enjoy motion detection alerts, built-in siren, and removable battery. Over 1,000 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating. Head below for another TP-Link Kasa camera system deal.



The post TP-Link's new Kasa 2-camera security systems are down to Amazon lows from $160 appeared first on 9to5Toys.

