Emerald City Comic Con postponed due to coronavirus outbreak

Seattle's annual comic book convention, Emerald City Comic Con, has been postponed amid growing concern surrounding the coronavirus outbreak. The event, which has run since 2003, was set to take place from March 12th–15th at the Washington State Convention Center. It will now be hosted sometime this summer, making it one of the many major cultural events to be canceled or delayed as a result of the COVID-19 virus."We did everything that we could to run the event as planned, but ultimately, we are following the guidance of the local public health officials indicating that conventions should now be postponed," Emerald City Comic Con organizers said in a statement. Earlier this week, the event's organizers said fans attending this year would be required to follow certain health and safety guidelines.


