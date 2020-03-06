Friday, 6 March 2020 ( 7 hours ago )





more…



The post SXSW canceled as Austin’s Mayor announces ‘local disaster,’ will WWDC be next? appeared first on 9to5Mac. In a move that surprised many, earlier this week Austin, Texas officials and SXSW organizers said the festival would still happen despite coronavirus concerns . However, now the city’s mayor has declared a “local disaster” and SXSW has been canceled. With all of the major events canceled so far this year, is it just a matter of time before Apple cancels WWDC?more…The post SXSW canceled as Austin’s Mayor announces ‘local disaster,’ will WWDC be next? appeared first on 9to5Mac. 👓 View full article

