Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > SXSW canceled as Austin’s Mayor announces ‘local disaster,’ will WWDC be next?

SXSW canceled as Austin’s Mayor announces ‘local disaster,’ will WWDC be next?

9to5Mac Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
In a move that surprised many, earlier this week Austin, Texas officials and SXSW organizers said the festival would still happen despite coronavirus concerns. However, now the city’s mayor has declared a “local disaster” and SXSW has been canceled. With all of the major events canceled so far this year, is it just a matter of time before Apple cancels WWDC?

more…

The post SXSW canceled as Austin’s Mayor announces ‘local disaster,’ will WWDC be next? appeared first on 9to5Mac.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published < > Embed
News video: WEB EXTRA: Miami Mayor Announces Cancelation Of Ultra Music Fest, Calle Ocho

WEB EXTRA: Miami Mayor Announces Cancelation Of Ultra Music Fest, Calle Ocho 04:42

 Miami Mayor Francis Suarez announced the cancelation of Ultra Music Festival, Calle Ocho over coronavirus concerns.

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Austin cancels SXSW because of coronavirus concerns

The 2020 version of South by Southwest, the massive media, tech and music festival held in Austin, Texas, each year, will not happen after all. Officials from...
bizjournals Also reported by •TechCrunch

SXSW Canceled as Austin Mayor Declares Local Disaster Over Coronavirus

South by Southwest has been canceled, following a press conference Friday with Mayor Steve Adler declaring a local disaster.
Billboard.com


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.