Facebook bans face mask ads to fight coronavirus price gouging
Saturday, 7 March 2020 () On Friday, Facebook announced that it would further attempt to limit coronavirus-related chaos on its platform by banning commerce listings and advertisements for medical face masks. “We’re monitoring COVID19 closely and will make necessary updates to our policies if we see people trying to exploit this public health emergency,” Facebook Director of Product Management Rob […]
Facebook is offering free ads to the World Health Organization in an effort to control the spread of misinformation about the coronavirus. Users who search for posts about the virus will see a notification directing them to the World Health Organization website for more information.
Google says they are working hard to take down advertisements for products that claim to protect against the coronavirus. Facebook and Amazon are also among the companies taking down ads for products..