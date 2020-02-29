Facebook bans face mask ads to fight coronavirus price gouging

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Google Clamping Down on Anti-Coronavirus Advertisement Google says they are working hard to take down advertisements for products that claim to protect against the coronavirus. Facebook and Amazon are also among the companies taking down ads for products.. Credit: Cheddar Inc. Duration: 00:23Published 2 days ago Facebook Giving Free Ad Space to the World Health Organization Facebook Giving Free Ad Space to the World Health Organization According to CEO Mark Zuckerberg, the ads will be used to provide information on the coronavirus. Users will receive up-to-date.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:11Published 3 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources Amazon bans products claiming to cure coronavirus, shuts down price gouging of face masks Stackline, a Seattle e-commerce strategy company, told the Business Journal coronavirus related searches on Amazon are up across the board

bizjournals 6 days ago



Senator slams Amazon over coronavirus price gouging on hand sanitizer and face masks Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images US Senator Ed Markey (D-MA) is harshly criticizing what he sees as Amazon’s inconsistent response to...

The Verge 2 days ago





Tweets about this