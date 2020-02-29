Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Facebook bans face mask ads to fight coronavirus price gouging

Facebook bans face mask ads to fight coronavirus price gouging

TechCrunch Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
On Friday, Facebook announced that it would further attempt to limit coronavirus-related chaos on its platform by banning commerce listings and advertisements for medical face masks. “We’re monitoring COVID19 closely and will make necessary updates to our policies if we see people trying to exploit this public health emergency,” Facebook Director of Product Management Rob […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Published < > Embed
News video: Facebook Offers WHO Free Ad Space to Combat Coronavirus Misinformation

Facebook Offers WHO Free Ad Space to Combat Coronavirus Misinformation 00:19

 Facebook is offering free ads to the World Health Organization in an effort to control the spread of misinformation about the coronavirus. Users who search for posts about the virus will see a notification directing them to the World Health Organization website for more information.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Google Clamping Down on Anti-Coronavirus Advertisement [Video]Google Clamping Down on Anti-Coronavirus Advertisement

Google says they are working hard to take down advertisements for products that claim to protect against the coronavirus. Facebook and Amazon are also among the companies taking down ads for products..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 00:23Published

Facebook Giving Free Ad Space to the World Health Organization [Video]Facebook Giving Free Ad Space to the World Health Organization

Facebook Giving Free Ad Space to the World Health Organization According to CEO Mark Zuckerberg, the ads will be used to provide information on the coronavirus. Users will receive up-to-date..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:11Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Amazon bans products claiming to cure coronavirus, shuts down price gouging of face masks

Stackline, a Seattle e-commerce strategy company, told the Business Journal coronavirus related searches on Amazon are up across the board
bizjournals

Senator slams Amazon over coronavirus price gouging on hand sanitizer and face masks

Senator slams Amazon over coronavirus price gouging on hand sanitizer and face masksPhoto by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images US Senator Ed Markey (D-MA) is harshly criticizing what he sees as Amazon’s inconsistent response to...
The Verge


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.