Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > How to take a screenshot on Samsung Galaxy S20

How to take a screenshot on Samsung Galaxy S20

9to5Google Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
Want to capture a screenshot on Samsung’s Galaxy S20? It’s a pretty easy process as it is on any smartphone, but if you’re switching from another device or perhaps the S20 is even your first smartphone, it’s not something that’s very obvious. So, here’s how to take a screenshot on the Samsung Galaxy S20.

more…

The post How to take a screenshot on Samsung Galaxy S20 appeared first on 9to5Google.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Galaxy S20 Ultra vs. iPhone 11 Pro vs. Pixel 4 | Camera Comparison [Video]Galaxy S20 Ultra vs. iPhone 11 Pro vs. Pixel 4 | Camera Comparison

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is a remarkable phone, with a super-charged camera system that puts other phone makers on notice. With 8K video and up to 100x zoom, how does the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra..

Credit: Digital Trends     Duration: 09:59Published

Samsung Blames The Coronavirus For The Galaxy S20’s Low Sales Numbers [Video]Samsung Blames The Coronavirus For The Galaxy S20’s Low Sales Numbers

Samsung blamed the coronavirus for the horrible initial sales of their new Galaxy S20 in South Korea. According to Gizmodo, the company sold 70,800 units of the phone on its first day available. Its..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Samsung is still selling the Galaxy S10e for $600, and there are 13 reasons you should buy it instead of the $750 Galaxy S10 or $850 S10 Plus

Samsung is still selling the Galaxy S10e for $600, and there are 13 reasons you should buy it instead of the $750 Galaxy S10 or $850 S10 Plus· The Galaxy S10e should make a very strong case for conservative spenders looking at Samsung's Galaxy S10 phones as less expensive options to Samsung's new...
Business Insider

10 features Samsung's Galaxy S20 phones have that Apple's latest iPhones are missing (AAPL)

10 features Samsung's Galaxy S20 phones have that Apple's latest iPhones are missing (AAPL)· Samsung's newly announced Galaxy S20 phones have several features that make them different from last year's Galaxy S10 and Apple's latest iPhones. · They...
Business Insider Also reported by •9to5Toys9to5Google

You Might Like


Tweets about this

release_mama

Release Mama How to take a screenshot on Samsung Galaxy S20 https://t.co/HRyEMpR79G https://t.co/1xWA7Ce9rr 20 minutes ago

marciojmsilva

Márcio M. Silva How to take a screenshot on Samsung Galaxy S20 https://t.co/fyBBMBsIH6 https://t.co/L5eF09rVV6 22 minutes ago

gowthamv007

Gowtham V How To Take A Screenshot On Samsung Galaxy J3 https://t.co/MmCilJv3Qm 19 hours ago

Lori_K75

💜TaeKookers Know💜OT7 #Stream MV RT @misseverllark: @0613kae Sorry to break it to you... but as a samsung galaxy user... YES! HE DID! That's how you take a screenshot on a… 2 days ago

misseverllark

Berna⁷ @0613kae Sorry to break it to you... but as a samsung galaxy user... YES! HE DID! That's how you take a screenshot… https://t.co/2BptUc2r6I 2 days ago

BethaneyKent

Beth Every time I take a screenshot, my @Samsung Galaxy S10 tells me how I can capture an entire page in one shot. It wa… https://t.co/kogvUesJZb 5 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.