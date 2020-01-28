Amsterdam's boats go electric ahead of 2025 diesel ban

The century-old Amsterdam canal boat Gerarda Johanna looks like a classic with wood panelling, but beneath its floorboards lies a high-tech underbelly: rows of lithium ion batteries, 66 in all, with an electric drive train powering its propeller.



Recent related videos from verified sources Boats in Amsterdam Are Going Electric as Green Movement Bans Diesel Engines



This may look like an old canal boat gliding along the waterways of Amsterdam but a quick look under the hood shows it’s electric! Veuer’s Mercer Morrison has the story. Credit: Veuer Duration: 00:52 Published 2 weeks ago Environmental protection in the focus - boot Düsseldorf 2020 takes stock



For nine days the water sports world met in Düsseldorf to do business and to sell everything from fishing hooks to super yachts. This has been the focus since the beginning of the world's largest.. Credit: MHoch 4 Duration: 02:04 Published on January 28, 2020 You Might Like

Tweets about this