Facebook temporarily bans ads for medical face masks to prevent coronavirus exploitation

The Verge Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
Facebook temporarily bans ads for medical face masks to prevent coronavirus exploitation

Facebook is temporarily banning ads and commerce listings for medical face masks amid growing concern over coronavirus-related exploitation, CNBC reports.

“We’re monitoring COVID19 closely and will make necessary updates to our policies if we see people trying to exploit this public health emergency,” Facebook director of product management Rob Leathern tweeted. “We’ll start rolling out this change in the days ahead.”



We are rolling this out in the coming days, and anticipate profiteers will evolve their approach as we enforce on these ads. Please report if you see such ads showing up (top right corner of ad) and flag here as well for our teams to action https://t.co/t4N6HOCXai

— Rob Leathern (@robleathern) March 7, 2020

The World...
