Facebook temporarily bans ads for medical face masks to prevent coronavirus exploitation

Saturday, 7 March 2020 ( 54 minutes ago )

Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge



Facebook is temporarily banning ads and commerce listings for medical



“We’re monitoring COVID19 closely and will make necessary updates to our policies if we see people trying to exploit this public health emergency,” Facebook director of product management Rob Leathern tweeted. “We’ll start rolling out this change in the days ahead.”







We are rolling this out in the coming days, and anticipate profiteers will evolve their approach as we enforce on these ads. Please report if you see such ads showing up (top right corner of ad) and flag here as well for our teams to action https://t.co/t4N6HOCXai



— Rob Leathern (@robleathern) March 7, 2020



