Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Rare Nintendo Play Station console sells for $360,000 at auction

Rare Nintendo Play Station console sells for $360,000 at auction

The Verge Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
Rare Nintendo Play Station console sells for $360,000 at auctionHeritage Auctions

A prototype of the Nintendo Play Station, a console that never came to market, fetched $360,000 at an auction over the weekend, CNN reports. Greg McLemore, founder of Pets.com and Toys.com had the winning bid, beating out other collectors, including Palmer Luckey, CEO of Oculus VR.

The console is one of only 200 prototypes created from a failed 1991 partnership between Sony and Nintendo. Forbes describes the unit as basically a Super NES with a CD-ROM drive. Valerie McLeckie of Heritage Auctions, where the console was offered, tells CNN it’s believed the other 199 prototypes were destroyed when the Sony/Nintendo deal fell through. Sony released its first PlayStation in 1994.

According to Polygon, this prototype of the Nintendo Play...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Rare Nintendo Play Station sold at auction for more than $300,000

Rare Nintendo Play Station sold at auction for more than $300,000
Polygon

The Nintendo PlayStation sells for $360,000 at auction

The only known "Nintendo Play Station" console in existence is changing hands. Bidding for the legendary prototype concluded earlier today when someone placed a...
engadget


Tweets about this

canadanewsmedia

Canadanewsmedia Rare Nintendo Play Station console sells for $360,000 at auction - The Verge has been published on Canada News Medi… https://t.co/E3kyEFQkwV 5 minutes ago

EG_EdmGamer

🌚EDM's BDay🌚 RT @verge: Rare Nintendo Play Station console sells for $360,000 at auction https://t.co/KDzjoGdQex https://t.co/3OjbFgI4Oa 6 minutes ago

tech_shout

Technology Shout Rare Nintendo Play Station console sold at auction for $ 360,000 https://t.co/Ifw1fYzyEQ https://t.co/k1VdhihgxQ 6 minutes ago

DerekTMcKinney

Derek T McKinney 🤓🤔👍 #knownews #tech Rare Nintendo Play Station console sells for $360,000 at auction Heritage Auctions A pro https://t.co/HtmOlduuPZ 8 minutes ago

AnalyticaGlobal

Global Analytica Rare Nintendo Play Station console sells for $360,000 at auction https://t.co/5GWYScQaJr https://t.co/qzsWuDBnGk 10 minutes ago

Ranzware

Ranzware IS Co. Rare Nintendo Play Station console sells for $360,000 at auction https://t.co/MqXrpnuV1H #Tech #Technews #Ranzware 10 minutes ago

marciojmsilva

Márcio M. Silva Rare Nintendo Play Station console sells for $360,000 at auction https://t.co/vl9kmi8Efv https://t.co/Ghw97eEcgW 11 minutes ago

itsnerdnews

nerdlynews Rare Nintendo Play Station console sells for $360,000 at auction https://t.co/OLFhb4U2ny https://t.co/kYHbuXfCfM 13 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.