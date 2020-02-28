Apple CEO Tim Cook tells office employees to work from home as the company plans to reduce 'human density' in stores amid coronavirus outbreak
Sunday, 8 March 2020 () · In a memo sent to employees, Apple CEO Tim Cook urged the company's global office employees to work remotely this week amid the spread of the novel coronavirus.
· While the policy is only applicable to workers at Apple's offices, the company has also instituted new efforts to limit "human density" at its retail...
Calling the coronavirus outbreak an "unprecedented event," Apple CEO Tim Cook is encouraging employees at several