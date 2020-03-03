Global  

Telecom operators in India warn people of coronavirus outbreak, share tips

TechCrunch Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
Telecom operators in India have started to warn users of Covid-19 spread after more than three dozen cases have been detected in the nation. Subscribers of Reliance Jio, Airtel, and state-run BSNL were greeted with a warning in Hindi and English when they attempted to make a phone call on Sunday. The message, locally known […]
