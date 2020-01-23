Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Google’s Holi easter egg lets you throw color at Search results

Google’s Holi easter egg lets you throw color at Search results

9to5Google Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
Holi is the ancient Hindu “festival of color” that marks the end of winter and start of spring. This year, Google is marking the occasion with a delightful easter egg that lets you throw color at Search results.

more…

The post Google’s Holi easter egg lets you throw color at Search results appeared first on 9to5Google.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

More than 60% of minority women say the skin care industry that doesn’t have enough options for them [Video]More than 60% of minority women say the skin care industry that doesn’t have enough options for them

The average woman will spend $20,466.72 on skincare in her adult lifetime, according to new research. Within the span of a month a woman will spend $27.96 on skincare — or $335.52 every year. A study..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:46Published

The most recognizable logos in the United States of America [Video]The most recognizable logos in the United States of America

The simple 'apple' logo of the tech giant has been named the most recognizable logo in the United States. A study of 2,000 Americans saw the famous yellow 'M' symbol of McDonalds and the Coca-Cola logo..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:15Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Google now shows coronavirus health tips from the NHS in search results

Google now shows coronavirus health tips from the NHS in search resultsGoogle is making it easier for UK-based users to find medical and health information from reputable sources directly in Search. Starting this week, the company...
The Next Web

Google launches secret Easter Egg for Indian Hindu Holi Festival

Holi, the "festival of colors", is a hugely popular event in India that signifies the triumph of good over evil and heralds the arrival of spring. It's when...
betanews


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.