Twitter slapped its first 'manipulated media' label on an edited video of Joe Biden retweeted by Donald Trump

Business Insider Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
Twitter slapped its first 'manipulated media' label on an edited video of Joe Biden retweeted by Donald Trump· Last month Twitter announced it would label deceptively doctored or edited content with a "manipulated media" tag.
· Twitter used this tag for the first time on Sunday, applying it to a video retweeted by President Donald Trump.
· The video — which was first shared by Trump's head of social media — appeared to show Joe...
Recent related videos from verified sources

Bernie Rages After Super Tuesday Drubbing [Video]Bernie Rages After Super Tuesday Drubbing

Sen. Bernie Sanders was humiliated during Super Tuesday. He won just four out of 14 nominating contests. His time as frontrunner is clearly over. During a press conference held the day after the..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:48Published

Michael Bloomberg Ends Presidential Bid, Endorses Joe Biden [Video]Michael Bloomberg Ends Presidential Bid, Endorses Joe Biden

Michael Bloomberg Ends Presidential Bid, Endorses Joe Biden The announcement from the Bloomberg camp follows his poor showing in the Super Tuesday primaries. Michael Bloomberg, via 'The Washington..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:16Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Twitter slaps 'manipulated media' label on deceptively edited video of Biden retweeted by Trump

Just last month, Twitter announced new rules as it tries to stem the flow of "synthetic and manipulated media" on the platform. The company only started using...
betanews

Twitter labels clip of Biden 'manipulated'

Twitter has put a "manipulated media" label on an edited video of US presidential candidate Joe Biden that was retweeted by President Donald Trump.
SBS Also reported by •TechCrunchReutersgeek.com

Tweets about this

mslindblom

Matti Lindblom RT @businessinsider: Twitter slapped its first 'manipulated media' label on an edited video of Joe Biden retweeted by Donald Trump https://… 9 minutes ago

drsyb

Dr. Syb RT @winsontang: Twitter slapped its first 'manipulated media' label on an edited video of Joe Biden retweeted by Donald Trump https://t.co/… 21 minutes ago

CHItraders

CHItraders $TWTR slapped its first 'manipulated media' label on an edited video of Joe Biden retweeted by Donald Trump https://t.co/dQl7ePvxpj 27 minutes ago

RealtorMailer

Realtor Mailer RT @theluckyman: Business Insider - Twitter slapped its first 'manipulated media' label on an edited video of Joe Biden retweeted by Donald… 29 minutes ago

theluckyman

Jason S ♋🇺🇸 Business Insider - Twitter slapped its first 'manipulated media' label on an edited video of Joe Biden retweeted by… https://t.co/3gsvfgZEaF 31 minutes ago

jazzdrummer420

Jazz Drummer Twitter slapped its first 'manipulated media' label on an edited video of Joe Biden retweeted by Donald Trump https://t.co/kuZHv9fjyA 32 minutes ago

HPTarget

HP Targeting, Inc. Twitter slapped its first 'manipulated media' label on an edited video of Joe Biden retweeted by Donald Trump… https://t.co/J5IeHgzRs4 35 minutes ago

marciojmsilva

Márcio M. Silva Twitter slapped its first 'manipulated media' label on an edited video of Joe Biden retweeted by Donald Trump… https://t.co/CNEX9yUYGC 35 minutes ago

