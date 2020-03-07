Google launches secret Easter Egg for Indian Hindu Holi Festival
Monday, 9 March 2020 () Holi, the "festival of colors", is a hugely popular event in India that signifies the triumph of good over evil and heralds the arrival of spring. It's when Hindus throw colorful paint at each other. Today marks the start of the Holi Festival, and to celebrate it, Google has launched a new Easter Egg in its search. Accessing it is pretty easy too. Best of all, it is very fun. How do you do it? Simply perform a Google search for either "Holi" or "Holi festival." Then, on the right side of the page, you will see three dishes of… [Continue Reading]
