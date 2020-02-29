Global  

Business Insider Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
A fake claim that cocaine cures the coronavirus is spreading online and the French government has been forced to warn people that it won't· A fake claim that cocaine will cure the coronavirus has been spread online.
· Doctored screenshots appeared to show news stories claiming the drug was an effective cure for the virus.
· The World Health Organisation and the French government have warned citizens that the claims are false.
· It comes as the UK government...
