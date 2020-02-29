A fake claim that cocaine cures the coronavirus is spreading online and the French government has been forced to warn people that it won't
· Doctored screenshots appeared to show news stories claiming the drug was an effective cure for the virus.
· The World Health Organisation and the French government have warned citizens that the claims are false.
The French government on Saturday put a temporary ban on public gatherings with more than 5,000 people due to the coronavirus outbreak, as France reported 16 new... Reuters India Also reported by •PRWeek •Seattle Times