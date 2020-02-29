Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > AAPL is down 7% in pre-market trading as part of wider stock market slump

AAPL is down 7% in pre-market trading as part of wider stock market slump

9to5Mac Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
AAPL is down more than 7% in pre-market trading, but it’s nothing to do with the company: it’s part of a slump across the stock market caused by two factors.

First, coronavirus fears are causing nervousness about the performance of shares across the market. Many companies, including Apple, are suffering the double-hit of supply problems in China and reduced demand from less shopping as consumers avoid shops …

more…

The post AAPL is down 7% in pre-market trading as part of wider stock market slump appeared first on 9to5Mac.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: The Street - Published < > Embed
News video: The Bond Market Looks as Scary (if not scarier) Than The Stock Market -- ICYMI

The Bond Market Looks as Scary (if not scarier) Than The Stock Market -- ICYMI 02:06

 Two data points on safe treasury bonds show that investors aren't just selling stocks now and asking questions later. They're gripped with crippling fear.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

How to Sleep at Night with Market Volatility [Video]How to Sleep at Night with Market Volatility

The extreme ups and downs of the stock market recently probably has a lot of people scrambling and wondering what action they should take. So how do you get peace of mind during these roller coaster..

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 05:58Published

After stock market plummets, coronavirus fears could also impact housing market [Video]After stock market plummets, coronavirus fears could also impact housing market

Fear of COVID-19, commonly known as coronavirus, sent the stock market to its worst week in 12 years, and that could affect the housing market in Kansas City.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:07Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Stock market trading suspended as AAPL and others hit 7% trigger

Trading in US stocks has been suspended as AAPL and other shares hit a 7% trigger. As we explained earlier, the automatic suspensions are designed to limit panic...
9to5Mac

Dow Dives 1,900 Points, NYSE Halts Trading As Stock Indexes Plummet

Trading on the New York Stock Exchange was halted after indexes plunged 7% in reaction to Saudi Arabia's oil-price cut. The financial market chaos is the latest...
NPR


Tweets about this

MacHashNews

MacHash AAPL is down 7% in pre-market trading as part of wider stock market slump https://t.co/WIBHCFieLx $AAPL https://t.co/1Qvjrm2yg8 22 minutes ago

electrogeek

ElectroGeek AAPL is down 7% in pre-market trading as part of wider stock market slump https://t.co/HssJjkmmjE https://t.co/HmrwJHUgFh 48 minutes ago

c0ff33a

Rbert Cper I Love #STEEM ❤️ AAPL is down 7% in pre-market trading as part of wider stock market slump https://t.co/8hUAivVwFv https://t.co/NkLfYJ8tgi 1 hour ago

zwelch82

Stefan Csoka RT @9to5mac: AAPL is down 7% in pre-market trading as part of wider stock market slump https://t.co/lkccxuQZSZ by @benlovejoy https://t.co/… 1 hour ago

iphonefirmware

iPhoneFirmware.com https://t.co/Isga2oXGRW AAPL is down 7% in premarket trading as stock market slumps @iphonefirmware https://t.co/rwkkV8gwt0 1 hour ago

Techtelegraph4

Techtelegraph AAPL is down 7% in pre-market trading as stock market slumps https://t.co/ofvuBZFnB9 https://t.co/ERLiEN0Tcv 1 hour ago

CoreMaC1

CoreMac Solutions AAPL is down 7% in pre-market trading as part of wider stock market slump https://t.co/EgmSnJbbcY https://t.co/hyKTW44HU5 1 hour ago

stephmolliex

🇨🇦 Steph Molliex  AAPL is down 7% in pre-market trading as part of wider stock market slump https://t.co/lh84JN7SZp https://t.co/50OjLe3E09 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.