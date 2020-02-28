Global  

Jack Dorsey will remain the CEO of Twitter as part of a truce it just struck with an activist hedge fund pushing for change (TWTR)

Monday, 9 March 2020
Jack Dorsey will remain the CEO of Twitter as part of a truce it just struck with an activist hedge fund pushing for change (TWTR)· Jack Dorsey will remain the CEO of Twitter as part of a new partnership with activist investor Elliott Management, which had been pushing for change at the company.
· The announcement comes after reports from Bloomberg and CNBC had suggested Elliott was looking to oust Dorsey as CEO.
· Elliott was reportedly pushing to...
