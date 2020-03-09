Global  

Anker HomeKit accessories, power essentials, more from $11 on sale

9to5Toys Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
The latest Anker sale at Amazon includes the eufyCam 2 HomeKit-enabled Security Camera Bundle for *$275.99 shipped*. You’d typically pay $350 with today’s deal delivering a new all-time low. With full-on HomeKit compatibility, this bundle delivers two cameras, a base station, and various mounts to help you get started. You can count on 1080p streams and a fully wireless design featuring IP67 weatherproofing. Best of all, 3-months of rolling DVR storage is included with purchase. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Another standout is the PowerPort USB Power Strip for *$16.99*. It typically sells for $20 and upwards of $25 regularly. This model includes three outlets, plus an additional three 2.4A USB ports. Easily add this strip to your setup and bring six power sources to your desk or mobile office. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

-Other notable deals include:-

· PowerPort Nano III USB-C Wall Charger: *$15* (Reg. $18)
· PowerPort 2 Elite USB-A Wall Charger: *$11* (Reg. $13)
· PowerPort Atom III USB-C/A Wall Charger: *$28* (Reg. $35+)
· PowerCore II 10000mAh Battery: *$24.50* (Reg. $35)
· PowerCore+ 26800mAh Battery + Wall Charger: *$80* (Reg. $100)
· PowerWave 7.5W Qi Charger: *$22* (Reg. $30)
· Nebula Apollo Portable Projector: *$320* (Reg. $400)
· 5-in-1 USB-C Hub: *$18* (Reg. $24)

