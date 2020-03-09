TFLiving, with $4.8M in seed funding, wants to be the Uber for amenities Monday, 9 March 2020 ( 5 days ago )

TFLiving, looking to bring amenities to residential and commercial spaces, has today announced the close of a $4.8 million seed financing led by Camber Creek. Courtside Ventures, and other strategic investors, also participated in the round. TFLiving uses technology to connect service providers, like massage therapists, yoga instructors and dog walkers, with property managers and […] 👓 View full article

