Apple will fix third-generation iPad Air screens that permanently go black
Monday, 9 March 2020 () Photo by Vjeran Pavic / The Verge
Apple has launched a repair program for its third-generation iPad Airs that recently had their screens randomly and permanently turn black. The company acknowledged the bug in a comment to MacRumors and additionally noted that the screen might flicker or flash before going blank.
“Apple has determined that, under certain circumstances, the screen on a limited number of iPad Air (3rd generation) devices may go blank permanently,” Apple said. “A brief flicker or flash may appear before the screen goes blank.”
Affected devices were manufactured between March 2019 and October 2019. Any iPad experiencing this issue can be repaired by Apple or an Apple Authorized Service Provider for free. People can also mail their unit into an Apple Repair...
Apple on Friday launched a repair service program for third-generation iPad Air models suffering from a so-called "blank screen issue" that can in some cases...
