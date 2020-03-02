A Wall Street analyst warns tech investors reeling from the coronavirus market slide that we haven't hit the bottom just yet

Monday, 9 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

· *A veteran Wall Street tech analyst pointed to more uncertainty due to the coronavirus, and said investors eyeing a market bottom should be cautious.*

· *"We would not be tempted to catch the knife just yet as there is unlikely to be anywhere to hide in a ... · *A veteran Wall Street tech analyst pointed to more uncertainty due to the coronavirus, and said investors eyeing a market bottom should be cautious.*· *"We would not be tempted to catch the knife just yet as there is unlikely to be anywhere to hide in a recession scenario," Bernstein Research analyst Stacy Rasgon told 👓 View full article

