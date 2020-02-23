Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Call of Duty: Warzone is a free battle royale that launches tomorrow

Call of Duty: Warzone is a free battle royale that launches tomorrow

The Verge Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
Call of Duty: Warzone is a free battle royale that launches tomorrowA new Call of Duty battle royale game is arriving tomorrow to compete with PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, Fortnite, and Apex Legends. Call of Duty: Warzone is a new free-to-play battle royale that will be available to play on March 10th with some unique twists. There have been many Warzone leaks in recent weeks, but the game is officially arriving tomorrow and you won’t even need Call of Duty: Modern Warfare to download and play: it’s free for everyone.

Much like Apex Legends, players will be able to form squads of three across PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Warzone will also include cross-progression and cross-play so friends on any system can play together.

Vehicles in Call of Duty: Warzone.

There are two modes,...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

One Missed Call Trilogy [Video]One Missed Call Trilogy

One Missed Call Trilogy Official Trailer HD An iconic trilogy of J-horror films comes to Blu-ray for the first time! Tapping into the same brand of terror as the Ring and Grudge movies, visionary..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:44Published

Watch out for freebies with a catch [Video]Watch out for freebies with a catch

Are you looking for free stuff without a catch? Well, before you click or fall for an offer that seems too good to be true, you may want to check a few things out.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 01:46Published


Recent related news from verified sources

'Call of Duty: Warzone' is a free battle royale game launching tomorrow

As expected, Activision has announced Call of Duty: Warzone, a brand new free-to-play battle royale based on its popular first-person shooter franchise. If you...
engadget

'Call of Duty' takes on 'Fortnite' with free battle royale online video game 'Warzone'

The popular battle royale video game category led by 'Fortnite' has some company: the free 'Call of Duty: Warzone' for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PCs
USATODAY.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

FiberRecK

Chris sears RT @Activision: Introducing a Game-Changing Free-to-Play Experience – Call of Duty: Warzone. A New and Massive Combat Experience with up to… 3 seconds ago

GamezzzXbox

RealGamezzz @The_CrapGamer @JayDubcity16 You missing my point. Where I am defending the paywall? You acting like no one going t… https://t.co/omIKkXOrAl 6 seconds ago

kau92954062

shota RT @charlieINTEL: BREAKING: CALL OF DUTY: WARZONE officially announced! • Two Different Modes included: -- Battle Royale -- Plunder FR… 7 seconds ago

1911Yoshida

よっしー RT @Activision: Get Ready to Drop: Here's how to prepare for the #Warzone download: INTEL HERE: https://t.co/eWCngY2f9f #CallofDuty #Modern… 12 seconds ago

TheSlurpYT

The Slurp - FearlessFox 🥤 12:00pm - Call of Duty: Warzone drops their trailer for a Free to Play Battle Royale 12:01pm - (After weeks of sil… https://t.co/wj5UIlBiu4 35 seconds ago

son_goruto

SG™️ RT @CallofDuty: 👇👇👇 Get the latest intel to prepare to download #Warzone here: https://t.co/JZF84pfA1a #FreeCallofDuty 50 seconds ago

SMaguire04

𝐹𝓇𝔬𝓏𝑒𝓃𝐹𝓪𝓉𝑒__ RT @MrDalekJD: Man, Call of Duty Warzone looks fantastic. Hard to fault anything when it is COMPLETELY FREE. Some super cool features li… 50 seconds ago

NateGriffey

Nate Griffey RT @charlieINTEL: You don't need to own Call of Duty: Modern Warfare or any Call of Duty game to play Call of Duty: Warzone. 100% free to… 1 minute ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.