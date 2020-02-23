Call of Duty: Warzone is a free battle royale that launches tomorrow

Monday, 9 March 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

A new Call of Duty battle royale game is arriving tomorrow to compete with PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, Fortnite, and Apex Legends. Call of Duty: Warzone is a new free-to-play battle royale that will be available to play on March 10th with some unique twists. There have been many Warzone leaks in recent weeks, but the game is officially arriving tomorrow and you won’t even need Call of Duty: Modern Warfare to download and play: it’s free for everyone.



Much like Apex Legends, players will be able to form squads of three across PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Warzone will also include cross-progression and cross-play so friends on any system can play together.



Vehicles in Call of Duty: Warzone.



