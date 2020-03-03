New York will use low-wage prison labor to make hand sanitizer
Monday, 9 March 2020 () Shelves are emptied of hand sanitizer in the UK. | Photo by Matthew Horwood / Getty Images
Faced with shortages of hand sanitizer amid the new coronavirus outbreak, New York state has decided to make its own. The hand sanitizer will be made by inmates at correctional facilities, said New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who announced the product’s development at a press conference on Monday.
The inmates can make 100,000 gallons per week, according to Cuomo. As the coronavirus outbreak in the US has spread, hand sanitizer has been flying off the shelves, while price gouging has pushed prices sky-high.
This is what the state-produced hand sanitizer made at Great Meadow Correctional Facility looks like up close pic.twitter.com/PPmKQ5B2ab
— Nick Reisman (@NickReisman) March 9, 2020
New York declared a state of emergency related to...
