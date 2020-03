General Motors is betting big on battery technology for its ambitious plan to sell one million electric vehicles per year by 2025

Monday, 9 March 2020 ( 1 week ago )

General Motors showcased its new Ultium battery design last week near Detroit.



The objectives for Ultium are to support 22 new electrified vehicles by 2023, drive costs below $100 per kilowatt-hour, provide flexibility to vehicles designs, and enable GM's EV rollout to be profitable on its first cycle.



The Ultium battery... General Motors showcased its new Ultium battery design last week near Detroit.The objectives for Ultium are to support 22 new electrified vehicles by 2023, drive costs below $100 per kilowatt-hour, provide flexibility to vehicles designs, and enable GM's EV rollout to be profitable on its first cycle.The Ultium battery 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

2 weeks ago < > Embed Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 - Published Lordstown could soon be home to new battery cell plant 01:42 General Motors and LG Chem met with neighbors in Lordstown Thursday night to discuss plans for a proposed battery cell plant that would ultimately help fuel electric vehicles.