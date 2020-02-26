Facebook banned medical face mask listings, and they’re still littering the platform
Monday, 9 March 2020 () Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge
Last week, Facebook announced that it would begin “temporarily” banning the sale of medical face masks on its online marketplace “over the next few days” in light of the public’s growing fears over the novel coronavirus. But as of Monday morning, listings for face masks, some going for exorbitant prices, still littered the platform.
Some Facebook Marketplace listings were only hours old, while others had been up for days. The Verge was able to find listings located in states across the US with some sellers offering to mail them to buyers for an additional fee. The face masks were being sold for anywhere from 75 cents to $1,000 apiece. “Don’t get caught off guard when someone coughs next to you,” one listing from Kansas City, Missouri,...
On Friday, Facebook announced that it would further attempt to limit coronavirus-related chaos on its platform by banning commerce listings and advertisements...
