Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > San Francisco's monthly non-sexual cuddle party for March has been canceled after the city urges practicing 'social distancing' amid the coronavirus outbreak

San Francisco's monthly non-sexual cuddle party for March has been canceled after the city urges practicing 'social distancing' amid the coronavirus outbreak

Business Insider Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
San Francisco's monthly non-sexual cuddle party for March has been canceled after the city urges practicing 'social distancing' amid the coronavirus outbreak· San Francisco's non-sexual cuddle party for the month of March has been canceled over coronavirus concerns.
· These are gatherings held in the city that feature human touch and consent as part of a larger trend called organized intimacy that aims to provide a connection when there otherwise is none.
· The canceled event is...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Published < > Embed
News video: Raw Video: Vice President Pence Announces Coronavirus Infections On Cruise Ship Off California

Raw Video: Vice President Pence Announces Coronavirus Infections On Cruise Ship Off California 02:52

 Passengers and crew members aboard the Grand Princess, which has been in a holding pattern in the Pacific Ocean off San Francisco for nearly two days, have tested positive for the coronavirus and will not be porting in San Francisco, Vice President Mike Pence announced Friday. (3/6/20)

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

CBSN Bay Area Interview: Technology Needed To Work-From-Home Amid Coronavirus Outbreak [Video]CBSN Bay Area Interview: Technology Needed To Work-From-Home Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

CNET Senior Editor Claire Reilly talks to KPIX anchor Michelle Griego, about the kind of technology needed if your employer is requesting you work-from-home during the coronavirus outbreak.

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 04:52Published

Bay Area Woman Under Italian Coronavirus Lockdown [Video]Bay Area Woman Under Italian Coronavirus Lockdown

When Sarah Frank moved to Europe from the Bay Area, she didn't realize how much the city prepared her for the current coronavirus outbreak. 

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 07:44Published


Recent related news from verified sources

CDC recommends "social distancing" amid coronavirus outbreak

Dr. Jon LaPook joins the “CBS Evening News” with the latest on the CDC response to the coronavirus outbreak.
CBS News Also reported by •The Verge

Live updates: SF gets first 2 coronavirus cases; Sonoma and Santa Clara see more

San Francisco Mayor London Breed announced Thursday the city saw its first two confirmed cases of COVID-19, the novel coronavirus sickening thousands...
SFGate Also reported by •The VergeProactive Investors

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.