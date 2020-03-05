San Francisco's monthly non-sexual cuddle party for March has been canceled after the city urges practicing 'social distancing' amid the coronavirus outbreak
Monday, 9 March 2020 () · San Francisco's non-sexual cuddle party for the month of March has been canceled over coronavirus concerns.
· These are gatherings held in the city that feature human touch and consent as part of a larger trend called organized intimacy that aims to provide a connection when there otherwise is none.
· The canceled event is...
Passengers and crew members aboard the Grand Princess, which has been in a holding pattern in the Pacific Ocean off San Francisco for nearly two days, have tested positive for the coronavirus and will not be porting in San Francisco, Vice President Mike Pence announced Friday. (3/6/20)
San Francisco Mayor London Breed announced Thursday the city saw its first two confirmed cases of COVID-19, the novel coronavirus sickening thousands... SFGate Also reported by •The Verge •Proactive Investors