Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > LEGO’s San Francisco Skyline kit drops to $40 at Amazon, more from $24

LEGO’s San Francisco Skyline kit drops to $40 at Amazon, more from $24

9to5Toys Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
Amazon offers the LEGO Architecture San Francisco Skyline for *$39.99 shipped*. Also available at Walmart. That’s good for a 20% discount from the going rate, is $1 under our previous mention, and returns to the Amazon all-time low. Assembled out of 629-bricks, this kit stacks up to an 11-inch long model depicting various landmarks in San Francisco. As always with the Architecture line, you’ll find plenty of details and excellent parts usage. In this case, the kit includes miniature recreations of the Golden Gate Bridge, Alcatraz Island, Salesforce Tower, and a few other iconic locations. We said it “encompasses the usual detail and display-worthiness that LEGO is known for” in our hands-on review. Head below for more discounted sets from *$24*.

more…

The post LEGO’s San Francisco Skyline kit drops to $40 at Amazon, more from $24 appeared first on 9to5Toys.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Published < > Embed
News video: This $60 heated neck massager has more than 7,000 5-star reviews on Amazon

This $60 heated neck massager has more than 7,000 5-star reviews on Amazon 00:47

 This $60 heated neck massager has more than 7,000 5-star reviews on Amazon. The RESTECK neck massager helps promote healthy blood circulation, eases neck stiffness and soothes aching muscles. The massage pillow comes in a leather pouch, making it easy to transport and convenient for traveling. The...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

GANG ARRESTS: U.S. Attorney announces indictments of 17 alleged MS-13 gang members for violent spree in San Francisco [Video]

GANG ARRESTS: U.S. Attorney announces indictments of 17 alleged MS-13 gang members for violent spree in San Francisco

U.S. Attorney announces indictments of 17 alleged MS-13 gang members for violent spree in San Francisco

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 06:34Published
San Francisco Kaiser Tests For COVID-19 at Streetside Screening Station [Video]

San Francisco Kaiser Tests For COVID-19 at Streetside Screening Station

Health experts believe the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases will rise as testing becomes more prevalent. One San Francisco hospital has set up a drive-through test site. Da Lin reports. (3-12-20)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 01:57Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Halt AA purchases with Microsoft’s Xbox One Play + Charge Kit: $20 (Save 20%)

Amazon is offering the Microsoft Xbox One Play and Charge Kit for *$19.99 Prime shipped*. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for...
9to5Toys

LEGO’s Star Wars Duel on Mustafar kit sees first price cut to $16, more

Amazon is currently offering the LEGO Star Wars Duel on Mustafar set for *$15.99 Prime shipped*. Down from $20, today’s offer is good for a 20% discount,...
9to5Toys


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.