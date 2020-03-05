LEGO’s San Francisco Skyline kit drops to $40 at Amazon, more from $24

Monday, 9 March 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Amazon offers the LEGO Architecture San Francisco Skyline for *$39.99 shipped*. Also available at Walmart. That’s good for a 20% discount from the going rate, is $1 under our previous mention, and returns to the Amazon all-time low. Assembled out of 629-bricks, this kit stacks up to an 11-inch long model depicting various landmarks in San Francisco. As always with the Architecture line, you’ll find plenty of details and excellent parts usage. In this case, the kit includes miniature recreations of the Golden Gate Bridge, Alcatraz Island, Salesforce Tower, and a few other iconic locations. We said it “encompasses the usual detail and display-worthiness that LEGO is known for” in our hands-on review. Head below for more discounted sets from *$24*.



