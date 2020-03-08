CEO Marc Benioff told investors that Salesforce was built to endure any kind of crisis, but a new filing shows all the ways the company is concerned about coronavirus

Monday, 9 March 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

· Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff recently told analysts that the company won't be affected by the ongoing

· Salesforce is now also urging many of its employees in areas affected by coronavirus to work from home and is suspending... · Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff recently told analysts that the company won't be affected by the ongoing coronavirus outbreak because it's built to withstand recessions and crises like this one.· Salesforce is now also urging many of its employees in areas affected by coronavirus to work from home and is suspending 👓 View full article

