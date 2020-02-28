Global  

There are several secure and encrypted messaging apps available for different platforms. However, all of them suffer from a common privacy problem — they need phone numbers to work. ‘Session‘ is a new open-source messenger app that addresses this issue and doesn’t require your phone number to work. Session is technically a fork of another […]

New WhatsApp Alternative "Session" Works Without Your Phone Number
