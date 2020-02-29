Global  

Sensor Tower secretly collected data from iOS users with VPN and ad blocking apps

9to5Mac Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
Analytics platform Sensor Tower has been secretly collecting data from users through VPN and ad-blocking apps on iOS and Android, a new report from BuzzFeed News says. The apps would prompt users to install root certificates through Safari, bypassing Apple’s restrictions.

The post Sensor Tower secretly collected data from iOS users with VPN and ad blocking apps appeared first on 9to5Mac.
Recent related news from verified sources

Apple removed Sensor Tower VPN, ad-blocking apps for gathering user data

Apple recently removed an ad-blocking app owned by Sensor Tower after an investigation found the analytics firm to be secretly collecting user data through a...
AppleInsider

Top 10 US astrology apps drew in $40M in 2019, up 65% from 2018

In uncertain times, people go looking for answers in unusual places. And in 2019, many U.S. consumers found their answers in the stars — or, more specifically,...
TechCrunch


