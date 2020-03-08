Global  

News24.com | WATCH | Italy limits travel and bans public gatherings across whole country

News24 Tuesday, 10 March 2020
Travel has been restricted across Italy from Tuesday and public gatherings forbidden throughout the country, as the government placed the whole peninsula on lockdown to fight the spread of the new coronavirus.
Credit: CBS 2 New York
News video: Governor To Seniors: Consider Skipping Large Public Gatherings Due To Coronavirus Outbreak

Governor To Seniors: Consider Skipping Large Public Gatherings Due To Coronavirus Outbreak 00:56

 Gov. Andrew Cuomo is warning older residents to reconsider attending any public gatherings. He also announced that outside visitors will be temporarily banned from New Rochelle nursing homes and senior centers.

Italy Imposes Nationwide Lockdown To Stop Spread Of Coronavirus [Video]Italy Imposes Nationwide Lockdown To Stop Spread Of Coronavirus

Italy&apos;s prime minister extended a travel ban to the entire country. Public gatherings have also been banned.

Credit: Rumble Duration: 00:55

Britons warned against travel to Italy [Video]Britons warned against travel to Italy

British nationals are being warned against all but essential travel to coronavirus-stricken Italy in updated advice issued by the Government. The updated guidance came after Italian premier Giuseppe..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:51


Recent related news from verified sources

Italy expands travel restrictions to cover whole country as coronavirus outbreak worsens

Italy's prime minister announced Monday evening that he was expanding restrictions on travel to cover the entire country in an unprecedented peacetime move to...
FOXNews.com Also reported by Seattle Times, Newsday, SeattlePI.com, Reuters, Reuters India

Six Nations match in huge doubt amid new government ban on public gatherings that could spell major blow for Ireland

Six Nations match in huge doubt amid new government ban on public gatherings that could spell major blow for IrelandFrance v Ireland in Paris is in doubt after the French government issued a ban on public gatherings of more than 1,000 people
Wales Online


