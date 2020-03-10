News24.com | Coronavirus in SA: Gauteng health dept enhances app to help with screenings

The Gauteng Department of Health has allegedly paid R790 000 to 13 suspended employees undergoing a disciplinary hearing, according to the DA's Jack Bloom.

Iran's death toll from coronavirus reaches 724 - health official on Twitter Iran's death toll from the new coronavirus has reached 724, with 113 new deaths in the past 24 hours, an Iranian health official tweeted on Sunday, adding that...

Reuters 16 hours ago



