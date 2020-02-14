Samsung Galaxy S20: 10 tips and tricks that will make your new phone even better

Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ( 23 minutes ago )

If you’ve already gotten your Galaxy S20, you’ve surely transferred over your apps, set up the home screen, and picked just the right wallpaper to show off your big beautiful screen. But there are a few settings you might have missed that will make your S20 experience that much better. Here are 10 toggles, tweaks, and settings you need to learn:



*Use all 108 megapixels of the S20 Ultra’s camera*



The S20 Ultra has the largest sensor ever crammed into a Galaxy phone: a whopping 108MP. But you won’t take 108MP pictures by default. Instead, Samsung uses pixel binning to bring the resolution down to 12MP and cram more detail into a smaller shot.



