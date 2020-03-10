Two prominent European investors say hedge fund-style alternative data will give them an edge over rival VCs. 'We want to be the Bridgewater of venture capital.' Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ( 5 days ago )

· *Jigsaw VC is a new $75 million early-stage investment vehicle founded by former Global Founders Capital investor Dan Jones and ex-Anthemis Exponential VC Dan Smith. *

· *The pair have previously invested in companies such as Canva, Revolut, Monese, and Unmind. *

· *Jigsaw wants to use hedge fund-style "alternative data"... · *Jigsaw VC is a new $75 million early-stage investment vehicle founded by former Global Founders Capital investor Dan Jones and ex-Anthemis Exponential VC Dan Smith. *· *The pair have previously invested in companies such as Canva, Revolut, Monese, and Unmind. *· *Jigsaw wants to use hedge fund-style "alternative data" 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this