Elon Musk said he would caution his 20-year-old self against doing 'dumb things' if he had a time machine

Business Insider Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
Elon Musk said he would caution his 20-year-old self against doing 'dumb things' if he had a time machine· During a Q&A at a satellite industry conference on Monday, Elon Musk was asked what he would tell his 20-year-old self if he could go back in time.
· "Here's a list of all the dumb things you're about to do, please do not do them," Musk responded, although he was non-specific about what "dumb things" he would caution...
